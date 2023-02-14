PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.72% of PerkinElmer worth $109,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 837,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,024. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $184.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

