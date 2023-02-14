Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

