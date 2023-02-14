Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.9% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 124,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 578.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

