Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,428 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading

