PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,298 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

