PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

