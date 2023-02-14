Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

PATK opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.90. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

