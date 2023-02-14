Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.55% of Park-Ohio worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 619.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,310,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKOH stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Park-Ohio Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

