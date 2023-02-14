Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.07. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Park City Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

