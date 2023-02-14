Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.