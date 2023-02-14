Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,551.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 863,982 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

