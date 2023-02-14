PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Reduced by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises 1.1% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 295,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,238. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Recommended Stories

