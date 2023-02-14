Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial makes up about 1.1% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNA Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CNA Financial by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. 54,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

