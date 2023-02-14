Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $127.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

