Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

FLWS opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.12 million, a P/E ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.