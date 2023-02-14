Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Head-To-Head Survey

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $8.82 million $3.67 8.45 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $7.65 billion 1.17 $1.32 billion $0.96 6.85

Analyst Recommendations

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Bank and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 1 0 0 1.50

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.81%. Given Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 16.83% 16.35% 1.46%

Summary

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México beats Oxford Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corp. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans, business savings, checking, and loans, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

