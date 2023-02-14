Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.18

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $217,891.59 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,744.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00417794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00094238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00712138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00572127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,901,630 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.