Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXBR shares. TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 1,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.70) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

