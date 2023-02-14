Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.75 billion-$12.75 billion.
Otsuka Price Performance
Otsuka stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.
Otsuka Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKY)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.