Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.75 billion-$12.75 billion.

Otsuka Price Performance

Otsuka stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

