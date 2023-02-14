Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
