Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.