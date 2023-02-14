Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Trading Down 1%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,252 ($15.20) and last traded at GBX 1,252 ($15.20). Approximately 2,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,265 ($15.36).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £176.40 million and a PE ratio of 193.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.22.

Get Oryx International Growth Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Mills bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £30,800 ($37,387.72). In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Jamie Brooke acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($27,555.23). Also, insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £30,800 ($37,387.72).

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.