Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,919.0 days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ORINF remained flat at $40.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. Orion Oyj has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.

