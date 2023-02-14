Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.05 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $63.05 million and $2.71 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00044007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00217283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09327939 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,797,938.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

