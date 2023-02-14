Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.17 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $63.17 million and $2.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00043666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00217206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09327939 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,797,938.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

