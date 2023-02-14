Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,295,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,009.3 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MXCHF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.75.
About Orbia Advance
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.