Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 1,295,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,009.3 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MXCHF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.75.

About Orbia Advance

(Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

