Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.