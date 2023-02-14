Oppenheimer Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

