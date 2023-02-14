Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 88,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 182,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Opera Stock Down 8.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Opera Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Opera by 3,169.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Opera by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

