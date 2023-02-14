Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Update

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

ONYX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,491. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onyx Acquisition Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 583,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

