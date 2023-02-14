Ontology Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $188.77 million and $17.26 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.84 or 0.06902972 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00080145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00028790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00059906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024748 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

