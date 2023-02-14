Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $95.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

ONTO stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

