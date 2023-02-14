Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) vs. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A Tuya -72.43% -16.66% -15.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tuya $302.08 million 4.46 -$175.42 million ($0.32) -8.44

Risk and Volatility

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuya.

Oncology Pharma has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oncology Pharma and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuya 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tuya has a consensus price target of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Tuya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncology Pharma beats Tuya on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

