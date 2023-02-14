Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $340.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $355.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

