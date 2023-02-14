Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $340.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $355.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

