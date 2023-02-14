Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $355.96 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

