Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider David Lenigas Purchases 4,000,000 Shares

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Rating) insider David Lenigas bought 4,000,000 shares of Odessa Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($30,555.56).
Odessa Minerals Stock Performance
Odessa Minerals Company Profile
Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a diamond mineral exploration company in Western Australia. It holds 20 granted and application exploration licenses in the Aries, Ellendale, Calwynyardah, and Noonkanbah Projects covering an area of 2,600 square kilometers in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.
