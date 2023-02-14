Oasis Network Price Up 24.8% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $453.00 million and $158.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.37 or 0.07002315 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00060299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

