NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 259,522 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $159,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 35,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 17.7% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 24,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $536.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

