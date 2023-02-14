NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells $1,322,300.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares in the company, valued at $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00.
NV5 Global Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NVEE traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.22. 99,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,894. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.58 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
