NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. 409,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.