NSUR COIN (NSUR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and $10,547.17 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00432991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.28 or 0.28682092 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

