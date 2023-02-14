Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.50.
Novavax Trading Down 1.0 %
NVAX opened at $9.78 on Monday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
