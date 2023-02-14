Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.50.

NVAX opened at $9.78 on Monday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

