Nova (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.80. Nova has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Nova Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 554.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.