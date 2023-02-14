Nova (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NVMI opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.80. Nova has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $120.00.
NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
