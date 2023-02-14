NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NorthWestern Company Profile

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.