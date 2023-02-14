NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$9.74 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

