Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 3,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Northland Power Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.
Northland Power Increases Dividend
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
Featured Stories
