Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 3,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

