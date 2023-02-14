Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.80 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.22 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 99,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

