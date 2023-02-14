Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.80 target price on the mining company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.22 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.09.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.