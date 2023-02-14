North Reef Capital Management LP Sells 63,796 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

North Reef Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,796 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 0.82% of American National Bankshares worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 110.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

AMNB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $367.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.15%.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

