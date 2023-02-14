North Reef Capital Management LP Sells 52,523 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

North Reef Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,523 shares during the quarter. SouthState accounts for approximately 6.0% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of SouthState worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SouthState by 175.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 1.0 %

SSB traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $79.68. 103,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 21,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $1,705,648.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,339.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 21,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $1,705,648.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,339.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

