North Reef Capital Management LP Has $19.65 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

North Reef Capital Management LP reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,815 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 4.9% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,170,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,029,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 248,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $176.80.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

