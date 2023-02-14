North Reef Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 351,859 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 351,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,000. International Bancshares makes up approximately 3.7% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of International Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

IBOC traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

