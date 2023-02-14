North Reef Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 28,191 CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at CNB Financial

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CNB Financial Profile



CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

